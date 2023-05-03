On the night of May 1, Latina Televisión launched its new television bet in production with Ricardo Morán. Is about “The Great Celebrity Chef”, a program that brings together 12 local show business figures who consider they don’t know how to cook and who will be forced to show their best culinary skills in order to pass the different stages and win the biggest prize. The viewing public had great expectations about the Radio en la Botella space; However, despite the fact that it had a good reach on social networks, it did not have the same success in the official household rating.

How much rating did “The Great Celebrity Chef” get?

The new Latina program failed to dethrone the popular “This is war” of America Television. Given this, “The Great Famous Chef” was ranked number 10 with a 6.2 rating point.. The first places were obtained by the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, with 21.5 points; followed by Luz de Luna, with 17.1 points; and “This is war”, with 16 points. The programs mentioned above belong to América Televisión.

“The Big Famous Chef” premiered on May 1 in Latina. Photo: “The great celebrity chef”/Instagram

Who were the first sentenced of “The great famous chef”?

After an arduous day, in which the six participants of the first team had to prepare two dishes based on chicken blood and potato, the jury deliberated and decided to choose the first three sentenced of the night. They are Jorge Henderson, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz and Fiorella Rodríguez.

The competitors will have to face each other once again. In the first episode, it was possible to see that everyone burned their dishes, Ricardo Rondón cut part of the skin of four fingers and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz presented the dishes without the requested ingredients.

What artists make up the teams of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The program “The Great Chef: Celebrities” It is divided into two groups, each team has six members. Next, we present the figures of the show business that will belong to the television space broadcast by Latina.

Team 1

Karina Calmet

Miguel Vergara

Nikko Ponce

Ricardo Rondon

Natalia Malaga

Korina Rivadeneira

Team 2

Andres Vilchez

fiorella rodriguez

George Henderson

Patricio Suarez Vertiz

Claudia Porto Carrero

Millet Figueroa

