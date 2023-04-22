fans of “The great blood” ask for fifth season! Carlos Alcántara published a video on social networks in which he shows an incredible change of look that has reminded many of his role as Dragon in the miniseries created by Aldo Miyashiro (Tony Blades), in which he appeared alongside Pietro Sibille (chuck), lucho caceres (Cobra) and almost also from Alejandro Toledo. The video went viral and most of the comments predict the return of one of the most famous and successful productions in Latin America. Will we see the return of the vigilante gang?

Fifth season of “The great blood”?

Carlos Alcántara radically changed his look. He left behind his long hair, completely shaved his head and shared the video of the entire process on his TikTok account. Thus, it was a matter of time before the fans of “The great blood” They were present in the publication and left comments regarding Dragon, one of the actor’s most remembered characters.

“‘The Great Blood’ is back!”, “Dragon is back!”, “Can you imagine a fifth season?”Internet users commented. And it is that far from his role as actor and director in “Asu mare!”, in addition to other comedies such as “Pataclaun” and “El año del tigre”, the popular ‘Cachín’ also caused a sensation on television with which he was one of his few serious roles.

Carlos Alcántara responded to haters of “Asu mare”

Close to the premiere of “Asu mare 4”, Alcántara commented in an interview with henry spencer that he had seen some tutorials because he did not have much experience as a director. This generated the discomfort of several internet users, who criticized the current situation of Peruvian cinema.

Carlos Alcántara received great negativity for the premiere of “Asu mare: los amigos”. Photo: LR composition/YouTube screenshot/Tondero

“I did not make the taquito movie, I am not what they say, I am not mediocre, otherwise I would not have such a successful career, I have earned everything by working honestly,” Carlos later replied. “They have done f *** my job to gain likes,” he also pointed out on a previous occasion.

