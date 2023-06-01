In an interview with Varietythe president of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, claimed that “Spider-Man 4”, with British actor Tom Holland, is real. In this sense, this would be the first official statement about the film. However, the writers’ strike that began in May paralyzed different productions and this one is added to the list.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are. We are in the process, but because of the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the protest. We are all supporters and when they meet again, we will start,” he said.

In addition, in relation to the tape “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” that arrives this Thursday, June 1, 2023, Pascal revealed that another project with the Marvel figures is a feature film by Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. “You will see everything. Everything is happening,” he mentioned.

Miles Morales will have his own live action movie, while there will be an animated film of Spider-Woman. It is worth mentioning that Sony could start developing the latter, since animation writers are not part of the Writers Guild of America (WGA, for its acronym in English).

When is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” released?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”opens on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Peru. However, in the United States it can be seen from Friday, June 2.

Trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

