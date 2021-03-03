WhatsApp is currently working on developing a new self-destructing images feature, which allows users to send photos that are automatically deleted when the user leaves the conversation.

The function, which is currently being tested in future versions of the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, has a similar operation to that of Instagram Direct direct messages, where the feature is already present, as reported by the specialized portal WABetaInfo, who has discovered it.

The self-destruct option can be selected in the process of submitting an image using an icon in the lower left. When pressed, it alerts the user that “this file will disappear” when I leave the chat.

People who receive a self-destructing image receive a blurred thumbnail in conversations, and before opening them, they are also shown the warning message about its deletion.

Messages that self-destruct cannot be shared outside of the application and, at the moment, WhatsApp has not implemented mechanisms to prevent users from taking screenshots while viewing them, although the feature is still under development and cannot be used yet.

More news

WhatsApp also piloted another feature that allows users to import custom third-party sticker packages, including both static images and animated designs.

The new function, which at the moment is only present for users of the latest betas of the messaging app (2.21.40 on iOS and 2.21.5.8 on Android) in some countries such as Brazil, Iran in Indonesia, has been warned by the specialized portal WABetaInfo.

Importing third-party sticker packages allows users to quickly download and import groups of three or more personalized stickers, apart from those that are included by default in WhatsApp.

In this way, creations using external apps such as Sticker Maker, can be imported in bundles, as long as they contain only static or animated stickers, but not mixed, according to the WhatsApp regulations.

The stickers of the packages cannot exceed the maximum limit established by WhatsApp, so the images must be compressed. WABetaInfo He also reported that the function will soon reach more countries.

Stickers are in fashion. Photo: DPA

On the other hand, in the last hours it turned out that the most famous messenger has been working for years in a function that will prevent new message notifications from being displayed to reduce interruptions when users are in their disconnection time, and which now seems to regain the name “Archived Chats”, with functions from its third nomenclature, “Read Later”.

Initially known as the “Vacation Mode”, the function returns to retrieve the name of “Archived chats”, as the portal collects WABetaInfo as of beta v2.21.5.4. WhatsApp for Android.

This is a setting that allows users to archive conversations to silence them, and keeps them that way even if new messages arrive. In November, a new name change was known, “Read later”, since to avoid interruptions, the messaging service does not show any notification of new messages while the chat remains in the section of the same name.

This mode, still under development, can be activated or deactivated manually in the configuration section, so that keeping a chat archived is optional.

With information from DPA.

