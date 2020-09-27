The instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature through which messages will disappear automatically after the receiver has read them. According to a recent report, this feature will not be called expiring media. According to the report of WABetaInfo, the website that keeps the latest reports related to WhatsApp, this expiring media feature can be named View Once.Some screenshots have also been shared by the website, which shows how exactly this feature will work. Some old reports had said that whenever the user selects to share the picture, the icon of the expiring media will appear right next to the image. Images sent using this feature will disappear immediately after the receiver sees them.

This is how the feature will work

However, it is shown in the new screenshots that whenever such a file is sent, the receiver will be informed through a notification. This notification will say, ‘This media will disappear once you leave this chat’ (This media file will disappear as soon as you go out of chat).

It will look like this after disappearing

When the media file disappears, users will see a message which says, ‘View Once photo expired’ (View once photo has expired). Also, an icon of the clock will be made in place of the missing photo. However, the company is currently working on this feature. It is possible that there will be many more changes till the final version comes.