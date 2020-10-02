Instant messaging app WhatsApp has added many features to its Android beta app. These include the Always Mute feature, new storage usage UI and tools as well as Media Guidelines. The company has released WhatsApp version 2.20.201.10 for the Android beta app.

Always Mute Feature

WABetaInfo, which monitors the updates of WhatsApp, has seen many new features in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta Android app in testing stage. The most awaited among these features is the ‘Always Mute’ feature. Through this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to mute a chat for one year. The new feature will work for both group and personal chats.

Storage Usage UI

At the same time, a new Storage Usage UI for beta users has also been added to these features. This feature was released with the previous beta update but its roll out is slow and many users may not get the new design. Many users using WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta version say that they have not received this feature yet.

Media guidelines

Also, the Media Guidelines feature has been enabled for public beta testing. It is being told that the app has been working on this feature for quite some time. Through this feature, users will be able to align stickers and text while editing images, videos and GIFs. This feature is not available at the moment but it is expected to come soon.

Video call button gets hidden

WABetaInfo has revealed that Whatsapp is hiding voice and video call buttons in chats with verified business accounts. These buttons have also been removed from contact info, but if you tap on the profile icon in the chat and contact list, these buttons are still available.

