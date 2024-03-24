Whatsapp it is the most used instant messaging tool in the world. We recently told you about how you have recently been able to set multiple text messages at the same time, while today we want to reveal another really interesting piece of news to you!

WhatsApp, will Meta's AI come into play?

For some time Meta has been trying to implement its AI in many of its services, although in Italy it is not yet possible, in America many apps already integrate the possibility of starting a chat with this AI. In any case, according to WABetaInfo, it seems that the company is working on a new function that would allow users to hold conversations with Meta AIdirectly from the WhatsApp search bar.

This is certainly a singular novelty which, however, could also prove interesting for anyone who does not want to have to generate a new chat with artificial intelligence every time they want to engage in a discussion. Below you will find a demonstration screen.

If you are already rubbing your hands, hoping to be able to try the function in one of the next updates of the beta version of WhatsApp, unfortunately for the moment this does not seem to be the case. You will therefore have to be patient and wait a little longer, but we can promise you right now that it will be worth it, as the AI ​​in question, in some ways, would seem very similar to ChatGPTpromising very interesting answers.