Whatsapp continues its evolution and now also allows you to edit messages within 15 minutes after sendingwhich is certainly very useful for making corrections even over a relatively long period of time.

The news was announced by Mark Zukerberg in person through a message on Facebook: “You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 minutes after sending!” Meta’s boss wrote in a post on his official account.



The face with an embarrassed smile placed following the message says a lot about the possible applications of this function: thanks to this update, we can in fact remedy wrong submissions or errors that could seriously endanger our social relationships, just to think of the first examples that come to mind.

To use the option, you must tap and hold on the message that we want to edit and then tap on the option to edit. Once the function has been used, a flag will be applied to the message in question, indicating that the message has been modified but it will not be possible to see the original version of it.

This is a highly anticipated and functional update, considering that so far, to correct what was written, the only possibility was to delete the message entirely and rewrite it, or write the correction in another subsequent message, in a rather anachronistic way.

In fact, other messaging applications have already allowed for the subsequent correction of messages for some time, such as iMessage and Telegram, with the latter allowing a 48-hour window to modify them. Considering the huge amount of users who use WhatsApp on a regular basis, it is easy to imagine that this option will be widely used by millions of people, with the feature available now.

Last month we saw the arrival of the feature that allows you to use the same account on multiple smartphones, with instructions on how to do it.