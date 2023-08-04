Whatsapp is one of the most famous and loved messaging apps ever, protagonist of the scene for years now with the only competition from Telegram. Surely you know it and you will have noticed that over the years the app has evolved quite a bit, one will soon be coming too new security guarantee!

WhatsApp: you can also enter your email!

WhatsApp may introduce soon too adding the email to your account. You got it right, this is a very interesting security feature hidden for the moment in the 2.23.16.15 beta.

The novelty for the moment is not even available for subscribers to the program on the Play Store, but as always the colleagues of WABetaInfo have found the traces. Obviously this is a feature still in development phase, but it will certainly be useful for the more precise and desirous of security.

It’s an addition optional and unfortunately we still don’t know how it will actually be used and when it will be requested. We will certainly keep you updated on the news!