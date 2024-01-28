Often when there are functions or ideas that serve in the most efficient way possible, there will always be people who want to be inspired by them for their own projects, which is why we have seen products derived from others that sometimes tend to be cheaper and meet the same quality. . And in the world of technology, WhatsApp has taken quite a few ideas to make the application the definitive way to send messages, and now it is thinking about a way to send files faster.

According to what has been shared on the networks, the file transfer method is being developed that may be quite similar to that of AirDrop, which through Bluetooth allows users who use the same Apple line products to share files ranging from stored photos to PDF files. In the case of WhatsAppyou would have to go through two steps, the first detecting a cell phone or tablet nearby and the second sending it to the specific person within the chat and not sending it directly to their file tray.

For now it is only mentioned that the function is in a kind of beta phase, so no one can test it directly, and as has been the case in several cases, in the end it might not arrive like other implementations that were leaked but that They didn't arrive for one reason or another.

Here's a little preview:

It is worth mentioning that the files sent, as well as some chats in the application, will be end-to-end encrypted, so they are not in danger of being leaked or any other type of elements being compromised in relation to the people who send content to each other. Of course, it can be another alternative to using AirDrop, and sometimes this function usually fails depending on the Bluetooth reception, and so people can use the WhatsApp while the other is restored.

Via: wabetainfo

Editor's note: Yes, it is a fairly clear copy of detecting devices and then sending, but there is no mention of whether they could be at a general level and, for example, sending from Android to iOS and vice versa, which would be an advantage. And Apple only restricts between devices of the same brand.