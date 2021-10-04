WhatsApp slowly starts to work again with Instagram and Facebook: first signs also from Italy, problems towards the solution after 5 hours of #WhatsAppdown, #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown with hashtags trending on Twitter. The @WABetaInfo profile, always well informed about the messaging app, announces that WhatsApp “should slowly work now. The same for other Facebook products”. The reboot, confirmed by messages from users in some countries – Germany, Azerbaijan, Pakistan – comes after 5 hours of general blackout, linked to network problems. According to experts from various specialized companies, the down would be related to problems related to a DNS, which translates the name of the websites into an IP address.

