At the moment it is common to belong to an infinity of groups in the messaging application owned by Mark Zuckerberg and managed by the Meta corporation, WhatsApp. It is a tool that allows you to organize work chats and chats with family or friends.

Just as these group conversations can be very useful to streamline the transmission of information relevant to our work and personal lives, the developers of the app are already working on how to leave groups that are not of our interest without leaving a trace of it.

According to the WABetaInfo site, specialized in technology information, the function is expected to arrive with the new update, which will be available soon, although a specific date for the launch is not specified.

The departure is announced it will be silent and will notify only the people in charge of managing the group chat. Only they will have access to that information while the rest of the contacts will completely ignore the decision made.

As part of the new update package Goal It also works on how to hide the last connection to certain contacts. On the other hand, the reaction for messages is already available in Mexico and the arrival of the function is expected communities in the next dates.