WhatsApp is studying a new function dedicated to those who don’t like voice messages. In practice it is the immediate transcription into text of what arrives in the form of audio. The news was given by WABetainfo which specifies that it is still in the testing phase. It could be useful both for those who find themselves in a formal situation and cannot put headphones on to listen to it, but also for those who really can’t stand vowels and prefer to read the text version.