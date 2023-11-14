WhatsApp will introduce the possibility of “free” voice communications, similar to Discord, within groups with a considerable number of participants.

Soon WhatsApp will allow us to participate in voice conversations structured in a new way compared to what we were used to on the platform. Indeed, after initially testing the option on Android devices a few months ago, the company has already made voice chats accessible to the majority of users who have installed the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS via the App Store and TestFlight, as well as on Android through Google Play Store. This new feature, although similar in appearance to traditional voice calls or notes, is more reminiscent of group calls. The differences lie in the initiation of the call and the methods of joining it, leaving greater margin of discretion to users. Note that this feature is available for groups with at least 33 members.

Silent adhesion The button that activates voice chats on the application bar Voice chats will introduce group calls with a different structure than in the past.

The design adopted is heavily inspired by the approach of another messaging platform, Discordwidely used among video game enthusiasts.

Similar solutions are already seen on platforms such as Telegram and Slack. See also How much did it cost to save Cyberpunk 2077? | Atomix WhatsApp will offer users new flexibility, allowing you to join or leave the conversation at any timewithout automatically notifying all members of every status change. The start of a voice conversation occurs by pressing a special button, as depicted in the photo above, upon pressing which there will be no sound interruption on the participants’ devices; on the contrary, they will receive a discreet push notification, which can be deactivated if necessary. Other group members can see who is in the voice chat, even if they are not actively participating.

It is essential to underline that voice conversations are protected by encryption, thus ensuring that only those participating in the call can hear what is being communicated.