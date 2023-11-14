WhatsApp will introduce the possibility of “free” voice communications, similar to Discord, within groups with a considerable number of participants.
Soon WhatsApp will allow us to participate in voice conversations structured in a new way compared to what we were used to on the platform.
Indeed, after initially testing the option on Android devices a few months ago, the company has already made voice chats accessible to the majority of users who have installed the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS via the App Store and TestFlight, as well as on Android through Google Play Store.
This new feature, although similar in appearance to traditional voice calls or notes, is more reminiscent of group calls.
The differences lie in the initiation of the call and the methods of joining it, leaving greater margin of discretion to users.
Note that this feature is available for groups with at least 33 members.
Silent adhesion
Voice chats will introduce group calls with a different structure than in the past.
The design adopted is heavily inspired by the approach of another messaging platform, Discordwidely used among video game enthusiasts.
Similar solutions are already seen on platforms such as Telegram and Slack.
WhatsApp will offer users new flexibility, allowing you to join or leave the conversation at any timewithout automatically notifying all members of every status change.
The start of a voice conversation occurs by pressing a special button, as depicted in the photo above, upon pressing which there will be no sound interruption on the participants’ devices; on the contrary, they will receive a discreet push notification, which can be deactivated if necessary.
Other group members can see who is in the voice chat, even if they are not actively participating.
It is essential to underline that voice conversations are protected by encryption, thus ensuring that only those participating in the call can hear what is being communicated.
Simultaneous communication
During conversations, users will have the option to continue their interaction normally, thus sending messages or stickers.
In case they want to avoid notifications or exit the call, they will be able to do so via the top bar of the app.
As for the other members of the group, they will be able to continue using the text chat, ignoring the voice conversation which, while remaining independent, will still be connected to the context of the participants.
It is important to specify that when we talk about “large groups” to which this function is aimed, we are referring to those made up of at least 33 members up to a maximum of 128.
Currently, this feature is only available on the main device and not on connected ones, such as WhatsApp Web.
The security of voice calls is guaranteed by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which prevents third parties from intercepting conversations.
Voice chats add to the various features that WhatsApp has implemented recently, such as using two accounts at the same time and sending high-resolution media files.
