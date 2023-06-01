WhatsApp It is undoubtedly one of the most used messaging applications in the world, and it is constantly updated with improvements and adjustments. Goalthe company that owns the app, has confirmed that as of May 31 of this year, the app will stop working on various phones that do not meet the compatibility requirements, as they are somewhat old or discontinued models.

WhatsApp identifies each year which devices and software are most out of date, and those with the fewest users are no longer supported. It is also possible that these devices do not have the latest security updates or the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

“In order to keep up with the latest technological advances, we regularly stop supporting outdated operating systems to dedicate our resources to the latest ones,” warns WhatsApp, adding that “we will update this page regularly to ensure that the latest systems that we support are listed here.”

Without further ado, this is the list of phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp:

samsung galaxy core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Cink Five

Winko Darknight

Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

Editor’s note: It is understandable that older phones are no longer supported, however, there is a bitter taste that this feels more like an imposition to continue selling new equipment. Even though technology has to keep advancing.