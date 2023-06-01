WhatsApp It is undoubtedly one of the most used messaging applications in the world, and it is constantly updated with improvements and adjustments. Goalthe company that owns the app, has confirmed that as of May 31 of this year, the app will stop working on various phones that do not meet the compatibility requirements, as they are somewhat old or discontinued models.
WhatsApp identifies each year which devices and software are most out of date, and those with the fewest users are no longer supported. It is also possible that these devices do not have the latest security updates or the functionality required to run WhatsApp.
“In order to keep up with the latest technological advances, we regularly stop supporting outdated operating systems to dedicate our resources to the latest ones,” warns WhatsApp, adding that “we will update this page regularly to ensure that the latest systems that we support are listed here.”
Without further ado, this is the list of phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp:
samsung galaxy core
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7II
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L7 Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus F6
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend D2
Sony Xperia M
Lenovo A820
ZTE V956 – UMI X2
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE GrandMemo
Faea F1THL W8
Wiko Cink Five
Winko Darknight
Archos 53 Platinum
iPhone 6S
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S Plus
Via: Brand
Editor’s note: It is understandable that older phones are no longer supported, however, there is a bitter taste that this feels more like an imposition to continue selling new equipment. Even though technology has to keep advancing.
#WhatsApp #stop #working #phones #Atomix
Leave a Reply