Mexico City.- On December 31, WhatsApp will stop working on different phones that have an older operating system.
For example, in the previous WhatsApp update, Android phones running version 4.0.1 became obsolete. On this occasion, cell phones that have the Android operating system less than 4.1 will be affected.
The cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp are:
samsung
- samsung galaxy core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X cover 2
LG
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
ZTE
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE GrandMemo
Other brands
In the case of Apple, the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S Plus will also be affected by this update, which means that they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp normally.
