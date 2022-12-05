Mexico City.- On December 31, WhatsApp will stop working on different phones that have an older operating system.

For example, in the previous WhatsApp update, Android phones running version 4.0.1 became obsolete. On this occasion, cell phones that have the Android operating system less than 4.1 will be affected.

The cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp are:

samsung

samsung galaxy core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Other brands

In the case of Apple, the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S Plus will also be affected by this update, which means that they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp normally.