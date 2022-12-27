From January 1, the popular messaging app WhatsApp will no longer be available on millions of phones. It concerns 47 outdated models of both iOS and Android devices. Users of those phones will receive a warning from the messaging service before the app stops working. Wishing their loved ones a happy New Year via WhatsApp is then no longer possible.
