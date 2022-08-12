WhatsApp continues to seek to modify its app and with it, many phones will run out of support, so the messaging service will no longer work. For its August 2022 update, these are all the models that will be out of service.
This update went into effect on August 1, 2022. However, it will be phased in over the weeks. Essentially, It is about 39 devices indicated, which are those that were stuck in Android 4.0 and that despite the optimization of their manufacturers, they will not have certificates or capabilities to run WhatsApp.
The models that will no longer have WhatsApp support from August 2022 are the following:
- Samsung Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend D2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus
- L4II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q.
Many of these are models that were quite popular at the time, such as the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Ace series. However, what stands out the most are the models from LG, a manufacturer that has left the smartphone market and is discontinuing support for all of them.
In other words, the lack of possibilities to update both the operating system and the different applications available for them will be much faster than other devices, responding directly to the version of Android that was installed at the time of LG’s decision. to close its smartphone division.
