WhatsApp continues to seek to modify its app and with it, many phones will run out of support, so the messaging service will no longer work. For its August 2022 update, these are all the models that will be out of service.

This update went into effect on August 1, 2022. However, it will be phased in over the weeks. Essentially, It is about 39 devices indicated, which are those that were stuck in Android 4.0 and that despite the optimization of their manufacturers, they will not have certificates or capabilities to run WhatsApp.

The models that will no longer have WhatsApp support from August 2022 are the following:

Samsung Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus

L4II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q.

Many of these are models that were quite popular at the time, such as the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Ace series. However, what stands out the most are the models from LG, a manufacturer that has left the smartphone market and is discontinuing support for all of them.

In other words, the lack of possibilities to update both the operating system and the different applications available for them will be much faster than other devices, responding directly to the version of Android that was installed at the time of LG’s decision. to close its smartphone division.

