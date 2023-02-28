Whatsapp it doesn’t need any introduction so let’s not waste time, after all we are quoting the most used messaging app ever and loved by practically everyone together with Telegram. Anyway, even today we’re talking about beta, since the app is pushing new features again!

WhatsApp will soon allow you to save ephemeral messages!

WhatsApp is constantly updated and today the offending version is the beta 2.23.4.10 which will allow you to save ephemeral chat messages. First of all, however, let’s specify what ephemeral messages are, and to do this we want to directly quote what was written by the WhatsApp team:

Ephemeral messages are a feature you can turn on for more privacy. When you turn on ephemeral messages, you can set them to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after they’re sent. The most recent selection affects only new chat messages.

Having said that, let’s get straight to the point: from now on it will be possible to save ephemeral messages in such a way that you can see them later. A function that at first glance would seem almost counterproductive, but which in reality will make it possible to view the ephemeral messages in question by all the participants of the chat, so that situations do not arise in which only one participant has the log of the conversation deleted .

But let’s find out how. To use the function and keep in memory one message will be enough press and hold on it and select the bookmark icon which will be dedicated to this function. Once this is done, it will be available to all chat participants as follows:

In short, soon we will all be able to boast of this new feature. For now, we recommend that you stay tuned and we will notify you as soon as there is a full rollout of the feature!