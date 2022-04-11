Technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds and with it also messaging services and applications such as WhatsApp, who recently announced an update with which will remove a number of incompatible devices with the new functions of the Meta application.

This type of change has already happened before, since WhatsApp usually updates the functions of the application, which in some cases are not supported by old Android or iOS systems, the last updates in which devices were removed were in November 2021 and last March 31.

On the previous occasion, it was reported that devices that have an operating system Android 4.1, iOS 9 or earlier versions to these they should say goodbye to the application.

According to what the company itself mentioned, this measure is due to the company’s constant monitoring of the most outdated device software and those with a low number of users. This with the intention that people have a satisfactory user experience when using WhatsApp.

In this some of the devices that They will be removed on April 30 are those that have the following operating systems; Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Eclair 2.0, Donut 1.6, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0.

Other devices removed from WhatsApp

For Android; Samsung Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy Core, Optimus F5, Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus F3Q, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend D Quad XL, Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL, Huawei Ascend P1 S, Huawei Ascend D2.

iOS system; iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE.