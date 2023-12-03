WhatsApp strengthens chat security with the introduction of the Secret Code, further stratifying the privacy of conversations.
WhatsApp recently implemented a feature called “Secret Code”, a new security tool to safeguard the privacy of communications on the platform.
The new code provides an additional layer of chat protectionmaking them safer and more complex to reach for unauthorized people.
WhatsApp’s secret conversations, already strengthened by the Padlock function implemented mid-year, will be able to benefit from the possibility of hide the relevant folder completely in the main chat list, using the code.
Safe conversations
With the introduction of Chat lock in May, users were given the opportunity to place the desired conversations inside a partially hidden folder, accessible only through the use of a password or biometric data, such as fingerprint or Face ID.
The Padlock folder, not immediately visible in the chat list, can be made accessible by swiping downwards, placing it at the top of the list.
Despite the obligation to use credentials or biometric recognition for access, this system could however arouse suspicion in an external observer, suggesting that the user was trying to hide information.
More convenient padlock
Thanks to the Secret Code function, users will be able to establish a distinctive passwordseparate from the one used to unlock the device.
In addition, it will be possible, if necessary, to completely hide the Chat folder, equipped with a padlock, from the conversation list.
This will then be found again only by entering the secret code in the search bar.
If the user wishes, he or she still has the option to keep the folder displayed in the chat list.
Furthermore, the procedure for applying a lock to a new conversation has been simplified: just make one long press on it, thus avoiding having to go through specific chat settings.
WhatsApp has recently moved on the authentication front, adding a method of account verification through email.
We also know that the developer is making a future update that may include a more massive implementation of artificial intelligence in its chats.
