While WhatsApp does not stop repeating that it is going to postpone the entry into force of the changes that caused the massive migration to other apps, a series of altered versions of the program that enable new functions were leaked.

In the midst of so much overflow and confusion, from Facebook they decided to take action on the matter and clarified that will not allow any third-party application that alters the popular instant messaging system. Those who do will have to take the risks.

Thus, while some chose in recent weeks to check the functions of other alternatives such as Telegram or Signal, others more audacious decided to jump to WhatsApp Plus. It is a MOD (modified software extension) developed by the Spanish programmer Rafalense in 2012.

Those who have this version on their mobile, could be blocked by the signature. However, before blocking, a notice will be sent to the user to uninstall said application. If you do not give up your position, you will not be able to use WhatsApp with that line again.

“Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of the application. These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices, ”Mark Zuckerberg’s application launched.

Those who have the unofficial version can be blocked. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The first measure by the messaging service is to suspend the account of the person who uses unauthorized add-ons. However, if you don’t follow this warning and continue to use APK add-ons, you will unfortunately be deleted from the app’s database. “If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended.”

This modification is primarily intended for those looking for a higher level of customization for WhatsApp and includes a multitude of themes and backgrounds, in addition to a large number of emoticons impossible to find in the original version, along with a series of improvements. Also, as it is an unauthorized version, it can only be found in unofficial repositories.

False alarm

As detected by the cybersecurity company Eset, a false message began to circulate on WhatsApp that ensures that it is possible to “not authorize” the use of users’ personal information and that there is a possibility of circumventing the changes in the application’s policies. Messenger service.

They are messages with false content that are distributed through chains taking advantage of the interest that the subject arouses. In this case, the fake campaign began to be distributed through the same application.

The content indicates that sharing the text “Does not authorize” between contact groups will prevent the use of information, messages, photos and other content by the company.

