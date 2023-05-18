WhatsApp It is the most popular application for messaging in our country. And Meta just added a feature that provides more privacy for its users. It is about blocking chats to prevent a toxic partner from spying on you, someone simply gossiping with your phone or simply for security.

The developers of WhatsApp announced that, from now on, you will be able to limit access to any chat by means of a password or the use of your fingerprint. Once this feature is activated, the conversation will be placed inside a special folder that can only be accessed by means of a password or fingerprint. See it in action:

And don’t worry about the previews of your messages, the notifications that you received a message will still appear, but the text that gives a summary of the message will not. Activating the chat block is very simple, you just have to follow the following steps:

Within the chat you want to block, go to the options and look for “Chat blocking”.

Once you select this option, a screen will appear with a brief explanation of how the mode works and a switch to activate it.

A screen will appear confirming the lock of the chat and the folder containing the locked chats.

Finally, the company announced that more privacy options will be added in the coming months, it is good to know this now that doubts could arise regarding the desktop version of the application.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Excellent! Although a little late, I no longer have toxic WhatsApp relationships, but it’s good to know that now I can lend my phone without fear of a message that I don’t want them to see.