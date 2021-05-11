Next Friday, May 15, is the last deadline that WhatsApp set for users to accept its new conditions, among which it stands out that it will share data cross-wise with Facebook and Instagram.

Now the company says that will not delete accounts for not accepting, but it is not entirely true, because it will limit them to make them of little use if their new rules are not accepted.

Friday, Whatsapp He pointed out that he will not cancel the accounts of those who do not accept that update, which in provoked a revolt of users and was scheduled for February 8. WhatsApp postponed the initiative for a few months as millions of users turned to rival apps such as Telegram and Signal.

“No user account will be removed or access to WhatsApp features will be removed on May 15 due to this update,” he announced Friday night. What will happen, however, is that, in a few weeks, those users will begin to receive “a persistent reminder”.

From that moment on, they will have a “Limited access to WhatsApp functions”. Over time, everything will push them to accept the conditions or to stop using an app that will have practically no use whatsoever. And inactive accounts are canceled after four months.

What will happen

What will happen to those who do not accept the new WhatsApp conditions is the following: “You will not be able to access your chat list, but you will be able to answer calls and video calls. If you have notifications activated, you can touch them to read or reply to messages, as well as to return missed calls or video calls”WhatsApp explains to those who do not compromise with its new conditions.

But after a few weeks of those diminished functions, you will not be able to receive calls, or incoming notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to the phone.

That way, WhatsApp will end condemning the cancellation of the accounts that they do not accept the conditions. Due to inactivity – which is what the limited functions in the application lead to – the company rule states that all accounts are canceled after 120 days.

The new conditions specify that, “as part of the Facebook family of companies, WhatsApp receives information from this family of companies and shares information with them.” “Both parties – he admits – can use the information we receive to operate, provide, improve, understand, personalize, support and market our services and what they offer.”

WhatsApp ensures that the messages from its app “will not be shared on Facebook.” “That is,” he clarifies, “nobody will see them.” “In fact, Facebook will not use your WhatsApp messages for any other purpose than to assist us in operating and providing our services,” without specifying what these are.

In 2014, when Facebook bought WhatsApp, announced that both platforms would not exchange data and would be completely separate, conditions that were ultimately not met.

In any case, the company will not delete the user’s account, who will be able to keep it to download the chat history or download the report from it. But you will be able to activate the policy for inactive accounts, and finally delete it if it is more than 120 days inactive.

Source: La Vanguardia – Agencies

SL