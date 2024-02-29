In these days WhatsApp will be updated and consequently will no longer work on some devices, let's find out which ones

In the age of technology and the internet, staying connected is of fundamental importance. One of the ways to stay in touch with the rest of the world is Whatsapp, a totally free application that allows you, through an internet connection, to receive and send messages and calls. Thanks to this application it is possible to stay connected with anyone and in any area of ​​the world, as long as there is a connection. In recent days it has emerged that WhatsApp it will no longer work on some devices: let's find out together what they are.

Whatsapp

Cyclically Whatsapp, like many other applications, is updated automatically by different mobile phones. Each of these updates includes changes, linked to the functionality of the app or related to patches safety. All of this requires a suitable operating system to support these improvements. Therefore, shortly, the new WhatsApp update will not be supported by some devices.

On which devices WhatsApp will no longer work

Devices that may not be compatible with new application updates are older ones. Who owns an operating system Android 5.0and later versions, e iOS12 and later, you will be able to easily update the application. Those who have versions prior to those mentioned above will not be able to update the application.

To be able to check the version of our smartphone's operating system, just follow some simple steps. If you have a system Android just open them settingsgoing up software information and here you will find information about the Android version. If you have an operating system instead iOS it will be necessary to open the settingsclick on generalopen the curtain info and search for your phone's iOS version.

Whatsapp

It should be kept in mind that versions prior to those mentioned are very dated, specifically Android 4 was put on the market in 2011. While for that matter iOS 11let's talk about 2013 then up to the model iPhone5s. Therefore, if you have a phone purchased after these years you can easily update WhatsApp without problems.