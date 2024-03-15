Whatsapp you will certainly know it and most likely you will have already used it, as it is one of the most famous and well-known messaging apps ever. The innovations that the application introduces are always many, e.g today we want to talk to you about fixed messages.

WhatsApp: will it soon be possible to pin more messages in the chat?

Those who own one of the most recent versions of the WhatsApp beta may have noticed an interesting new feature regarding pinned messages in chats. As you may know, the app currently allows you to fix a single message at a time, and if you try to set a second one, a message warns you that in this case the first one will in fact be replaced.

Apparently, however, the developers are working to change this situation as in the beta 2.24.6.15 this message appears only at the fourth fixed message, thus leadingThere is a limit of 3 messages at the same time instead of just one.

In short, a nice novelty that makes the feature more useful and accessibleand which brings the app closer to the competition of Telegram, which currently allows you to fix a very large number of messages freely.