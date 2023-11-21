Artificial intelligence has become extremely popular in recent years. This tool is no longer just a distraction that you can find on the internet, but it has been integrated into multiple applications. Now, it was recently revealed that WhatsApp I would use a bot similar to ChatGPTwhich will be available to a select group of users.

According to Wabetainfo, beta version 2.23.24.26 would allow a small group of WhatsApp users to use a chatbot based on LlaMa 2, the AI ​​model developed by Meta that aims to address GPT-4. This artificial intelligence would allow you to ask questions and perform similar actions, all in one place.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown how intelligent this artificial intelligence will be, or if it will have any additional functions. However, This would not be the first integration of artificial intelligence in WhatsApp, since the most recent update added an access button to the chatbot on the platform’s home screen. This one, specifically, is located just above the icon that allows you to start a new conversation. This way, users will always have the AI-powered chatbot at hand to make any query and will not waste time searching for the chatbot from the recent chats tab or from the new conversations section.

As we already mentioned, beta version 2.23.24.26 will give access to the artificial intelligence inspired by LlaMa 2 to a select group of WhatsApp users. Once this trial period comes to an end, more and more people will have access to this option, which will surely give a lot to talk about in the not so distant future.

Editor’s Note:

Artificial intelligence has simplified many elements of everyday life, and it will be interesting to see how the use of this technology will change the way we communicate. No one can deny that in the future there is the possibility of chatbots communicating for us.

Via: wabetainfo