WhatsApp will launch animated emoji in the style of Telegram to compete for being the most complete messaging application.

The popular Meta-owned app has worked to catch up with some of the features it already has. Telegramlike channels, and is now working on introducing animated emojis to its platform.

According to sources, the new addition is already on the way and it is expected that the animated emojis of WhatsApp compete with the wide variety that Telegram offers.

Although WhatsApp introduced the giant animated heart emoji, the app hasn’t offered animated updates since then.

Animated emojis are a very attractive feature and take up less space than GIF animations, making them one of the most shared content on messaging apps.

However, even the most loyal fans of WhatsApp recognize that Telegram’s animated emojis have a much higher quality.

WaBetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp is working on a similar technology to offer vector animated emojis that can be resized without losing quality.

These emojis will appear larger than the traditional ones when they are sent in a message that does not contain anything else, as in Telegram.

The trial version of the WhatsApp desktop app has already introduced animated emojis, but it is not yet known when they will reach all platforms.

With the introduction of animated emojis, WhatsApp seeks to offer its users a more complete and attractive messaging experience, in line with current market trends.

Unlike static emojis, animated emojis can convey a greater range of emotions and expressions, and are a fun and engaging way to communicate with friends and family.