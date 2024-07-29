Artificial intelligence has gradually entered the public eye, and through interesting tools such as ChatGPT of OpenAIpeople have had their first approach to creating small texts or getting information quickly. This leads us to the fact that some cell phones are already implementing these algorithms, even text services such as Goal you already have it, and therefore, WhatsApp does not want to be left behind, especially in call translation.

The online messaging company has announced an innovative update that promises to automatically translate calls using artificial intelligence. This new feature, called Live Translateis developed in collaboration with Samsung and is expected to transform the way users use the messaging app on devices of the same brand, meaning that Manzana is left out, more so because they are not working on iOS but Android.

Live Translate will allow real-time translation of calls and messages in WhatsAppfacilitating fluid conversations between people who speak different languages. Currently, this technology is already used in native Samsung applications, but the company plans to expand its use to other applications. Which will surely make many people benefit from overcoming the language barrier.

It is expected that Samsung More details will be revealed soon, but this integration promises to offer a revolutionary communication experience, eliminating language barriers in real time. There is no date yet for its implementation, but it is possible that it will arrive as early as next year, at least in beta version for selected users.

Via: PhoneAndroid

Author’s note: These developments will end up being a very useful tool, as it will make it easier for people to talk. We will have to wait and see if it will eventually reach Apple.