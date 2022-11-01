In WhatsApp it will now be possible to edit messages already sent. That’s what the portal says WABetaInfo, specializing in news about the messaging app. According to the portal, the function is controversial and has caused concerns, although it has not yet reached users of the social network.

This is because the novelty can make it difficult, for example, in situations in which it will be necessary to point out something that was said, but later edited. Tests with the new tool have already begun. But what is known so far is that they are being carried out with some users who use the beta version of the application.

Beta users will be the first to hear about the new feature. Despite the inconvenience it causes for some, it can also solve many problems in the daily lives of users.

This is because, when sending messages and later realizing that they were not satisfied, the user had the option to edit. Not just in this one, but in many other situations.

The time to edit the message after sending is also uncertain. For users who do not enjoy editing texts, the biggest concern is to prove what was said during a conversation. Especially when you want to be right.

The novelty will also be important for companies. For example, when informing the value of a product through the messaging application and other common situations. Resorting to prints in more delicate matters becomes the best option.