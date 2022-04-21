The WhatsApp messenger (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) from April 22 will completely disable the ability for Russians to send disappearing photos. On Thursday, April 21, it is said in message PRIMPRESS.

A similar feature was introduced in August 2021. Thanks to her, users were able to send videos and photos that disappear from the chat on their own, without the need to delete them.

As the publication notes, since the files were still saved on the sender’s smartphone, this could lead to a violation of the privacy of such photos or videos. In addition, the files simply took up space in the device’s memory.

As a result, the developers have corrected this defect, and the function of saving such files will be completely disabled. This innovation for all devices with the Android or iOS operating system will occur from April 22. To do this, you will need to update the application.

On April 1, WhatsApp stopped supporting Android 4.4 KitKat, iOS 9 and older operating systems. It works on many popular phone models at the time, such as Samsung Galaxy A5 and Galaxy E7, Lenovo S90, Lenovo K8, ZTE Blade, HTC Desire, Xiaomi Redmi2 and other gadgets.

According to the statistics of Android Studio developers, about 2% of Russians still use phones with Android 4.4 and older. This means that on April 1, 2022, WhatsApp in Russia stopped working for several million people.

On March 28, it became known that the functionality of voice messages was changed in the messenger. Now you can listen to them by switching between chats.