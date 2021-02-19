WhatsApp will show its users again “in the coming weeks” notifications about its new Conditions and Privacy policy -which contemplates sharing data with Facebook and that it postponed in January- with additional information that will be displayed from the status tab.

The messaging app will start asking users to review and accept these conditions “after a while” to continue using the app, a topic that caused controversy among users and led many of them to decide opt for other services, like Telegram or Signal.

This was assured in a statement by the messaging application, owned by Facebook, which wanted to “clear up any confusion” before the arrival of the new WhatsApp terms of service.

In response to the controversy, WhatsApp recognized once again that “it could have communicated this information better”, and therefore will begin to publish “in the coming weeks” a banner in states with additional information on the subject

WhatsApp wants to make its new Terms and Privacy policy clear with its users.

“After a while, we will begin to remind users to review and accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp,” the company concluded.

The controversy with Facebook over access to data

The messenger, which in January began to show notifications to users to accept the new terms before February 8 and days later postponed its launch, said that there was “a large number of rumors and misinformation related to this update “.

In this message, WhatsApp warned of changes in the service about the data it collects from users and their treatment, as well as related to how businesses can use the services hosted by Facebook to store and manage your chats.

In the same message that warned that in order to continue using the messaging service, users had to accept the changes, which generated criticism from many users of the application.

WhatsApp defended that the new policy was developed to new ways to chat with companies and shop from conversations about the application, which had already been announced in October last year and which are “totally optional”, according to the technology company.

This is how the banners with the new WhatsApp service policies will appear.

“Some purchasing functions are integrated with Facebook so that companies can manage their inventories through the applications,” WhatsApp explained in the statement. “This is indicated directly in WhatsApp so that people can choose if they want to communicate with companies or not,” they argued.

Users could already use the app to communicate with companies present in WhatsApp Business to chat and purchase products.

“We charge companies (not users) for using WhatsApp to provide that customer service,” they confirmed from the messaging app, referring to your service is still free.

Likewise, the application reiterated that user messages “will continue to be end-to-end encrypted at all times”, an encryption mechanism that means that only the sender and receiver can read them, “so WhatsApp will never be able to read or listen to them.”

