To use WhatsApp on their laptop or desktop, users usually have to login by scanning the QR code from the mobile. This method takes a little time and for this your smartphone must also be nearby. However, this process is going to change soon. According to a report, users will be able to login Whatsapp on the desktop after just a few days.According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the fingerprint login system on the latest Android beta (2.20.200) version of its messaging app. The report states that this feature will function like a QR code interface.

This is how the feature will work

Actually, WhatsApp authenticates through QR code scan that you are using it on the desktop too. Similarly, you will now be certified through fingerprint scanning. However the good thing is that the new process will be more convenient. However, you still need to have a smartphone in which WhatsApp is running.

Photo: WABetaInfo

After the new feature comes, users will not need to scan the QR code. They just have to login with fingerprint in their smartphone, after which users will be able to start using WhatsApp Web. Let us know that WhatsApp is also working on the multidivision feature, through which users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device.