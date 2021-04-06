If there is something that WhatsApp does not lack, it is activity. The Facebook-owned messaging service offers constant adjustments and updates. Some are imperceptible and others are something to talk about. The next step in development will facilitate the migration of conversations between Apple iOS and Android systems.

Thus, after increasing the capabilities of your application for web browsers, it seems that the great bet for multi-device support the one you have been focusing on will soon take a new step forward.

Until now, transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone, or vice versa, is highly conflictive. For this operation there were only a couple of payment platforms that help to achieve it through modified versions.

Now WhatsApp will limit the use of these platforms and in return will offer to all iOS and Android users the ability to transfer your chat history from one operating system to another officially.

The new function will allow the transfer of the content of the history of the chats of the same user. EFE / Sascha Steinbach

At the moment it is known that this service could be included in a future update and is still in a development stage.

The web portal WABetaInfo has shown a screenshot showing a screen that indicates “Move chats to Android”, and indicates that the user must update their device to the latest version of WhatsApp in order to transfer the data.

This novelty is still in development, it will be available soon and will allow the migration of history between systems, which until now has not been possible, without having to go to unofficial applications.

These types of actions with third-party apps involve an extra process outside of WhatsApp and, in addition, violate the Terms of Service of the app.

In them, the company indicates that “it does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices,” so their use could lead to the temporary suspension of an account.

In addition to this new possibility, WABetaInfo has advanced new features related to the upcoming use of WhatsApp on different devices at the same time.

Thus, the app will allow you to use WhatsApp Web (also in Portal) without an Internet connection on the device and, later, link other iOS and Android terminals.

Silent retreat

WhatsApp groups can become a real headache and many, for a matter of respect and consideration they do not dare to go out so as not to be in evidence.

Nevertheless, there are several methods to leave these group chats without hurting susceptibilities. The first is to silence all messages “forever” and the other is to archive the conversation.

To silence notifications you must enter the chat, go to the group description and click where it says “mute”, selecting the “forever” option.

To archive the conversation, press about the group on the WhatsApp home screen and swipe left to bring up the “archive” option.

Thus, the group will not be seen or notifications will be received, although you will still be able to see the conversation whenever you want and no one will record the absence.

SL