There is no doubt that Goal wants to be in everything, and being WhatsApp one of the most popular instant messaging applications in our territory, it was a matter of time before they thought of implementing a function that could seriously affect the software specialized in meetings that became so popular during the pandemic as Zoom, meets and teams.

A site specialized in providing information related to WhatsApp revealed that the new feature of screen sharing during a video call is already in beta testing phase. The software version is 2.23.11.19 and it shows an icon representing a mobile phone with an arrow indicating what information is coming out of the device. At the moment this version of the app is only available for devices with the Android operating system.

At the moment it is unknown what protection against privacy this new function will have, if it will show all the content on the screen or if it will block the arrival of notifications from other apps and messages. We also don’t know what restrictions will be put in place to prevent participating members of the screen-sharing call from capturing audio, video, or taking screenshots.

The information that is available is the text that appears on the screen once we press the button to activate the function and that says:

WhatsApp will have access to all the information visible on your screen or reproduced from the device while recording or broadcasting. This includes data such as passwords, payment information, photos, messages, and the audio you play.

Things are definitely going to happen with this app, it’s very hard to predict the human factor when it comes to testing something.

Via: soups

Editor’s note: This is a double-edged sword, I think that with so much use of these types of applications during the pandemic, a lot has been learned about what features to add to this software to protect privacy, however, we will have to see if Meta has everything solved.