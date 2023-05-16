WhatsApp announced this Monday (15) a new tool that will allow users to protect their conversations with a password or biometrics. The new feature allows you to hide a conversation from the WhatsApp home screen and transfer it to a secure folder called “Protected conversations”.

In this folder, conversations will only be accessed through a password or biometrics, with a fingerprint or face, already registered on the cell phone. Notifications for that conversation will also be automatically hidden. “The function also automatically hides the content of that conversation in notifications,” the company said.

According to the company, the feature is great for those who need to share their cell phone with someone and do not want certain conversations to be accessed. “This functionality is great for people who need to share their phone every now and then with a family member or for those times when someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment a special message arrives,” the company said. In the coming months, the app will gain more conversation security features, such as creating a custom password for specific chats.

How to protect chats on WhatsApp

Over the next few weeks, the new feature that started today will gradually be available to all users. Learn how to use:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the name of a contact or group, and select the blocking option to protect the conversations;

To reveal hidden chats, slowly drag down the input box and enter password or biometrics.