WhatsApp is working on a new tool that will allow migrate conversation history between devices Android and Apple iOS, but it will also allow a new phone number.

One of the most popular messengers has been working on migrating data between operating systems for months, a function Currently not available in the messaging app.

For this process, they assured, the corresponding cloud service (Google Cloud or iCloud) depending on the mobile platform.

This migration tool, which is still under development, incorporated a new function: the possibility of transfer history to another phone number, as revealed by the specialized site WABetaInfo.

When it is finally available, the user could get your conversations back, and multimedia documents, even if the number changes.

The novelty appeared in the migration works from iOS to Android, they revealed.

In addition, and according to the advance that WABetainfo shared, the transfer cannot be made at any time, but only when the account has been linked to a cell phone with the Android operating system.

Telegram also targets migration

The v7.4 version of the Russian messenger for iOS, Apple’s operating system for iPhone and iPads, revealed the migration tool, which the specialized site 9to5Mac had access to in January before a second update removed them.

Still under development, the tool will not only allow data to be transferred to Telegram from applications such as WhatsApp, but also from other messengers such as Line and KakaoTalk, among other.

To export the data, WhatsApp users will find the option within each of the conversations in the “Settings” section, which is marked with three dots. There you will see the option to export it individually by entering “More” and then “Export chat”.

The file that is generated can be taken to Telegram through Share Sheet, the function that the app has in its version for iOS, as explained in the aforementioned portal.

Then Telegram will ask what contact or group you want to link that conversation, and the migration will begin.

On 9to5Mac they also pointed out that some users may still see the option to import chats from WhatsApp and other services after updating to the latest version of Telegram, but it doesn’t seem to be available to everyone at the moment.

