As it is well known, WhatsApp It has become the most popular form of chat communication in the world, since millions of people can be connected not only with text, but also with audio or video calls. However, there are users who would like to have their personal account separated from their professional one and it seems that the creators of the app are already taking this into account.

As mentioned by the CEO of Goal, Mark Zuckerberg, the option to have two application accounts on the same phone will soon be added, something that can expand communication by the clients in question. However, there is no confirmed date for such an update, that also includes some estimated year, so it could be considered to be in an early stage of creation.

Here is the proof that work is already underway:

Something worth saying is that you need a phone with a mandatory dual SIM card slot, so some models would be ruled out, and in addition to that, famous brands like the iPhone do not have the possibility of incorporating two of these. Also, it is striking that they could be completely separate accounts or at least it is something that has been implied.

Via: Facebook

Editor’s note: I don’t care that there is the opportunity to use two accounts, but I imagine that people with their own companies will find it more useful. We’ll see if one day they incorporate this interesting function.