A sample that even the simplest can be complicated is the recording of WhatsApp audio messages. Many times inadvertently you end up sending an empty message. To solve this problem, the platform is developing a new function that will allow, when it is published, check voice messages before sending them.

With this modification, each time a message is recorded, before the final confirmation, a button will appear with the possibility of reviewing it.

When pressed, the user you can listen to what you have recorded and decide whether to send it or, on the contrary, it destroys it to record a new one. The messaging app already had a possibility to access a preview of the messages, but activating it was a very cumbersome process.

The easiest thing to do to review what was recorded was to change chat or application, so that the recording box remains stopped and allows you to review it.

Actually, the ability to review the recording now depends on things happening to interrupt it.

That was an update that WhatsApp launched in 2018 to re-listen to what was recorded when situations such as receiving a call occurred, close the app, run out of battery, change chat or view an image or video.

With the new update, which does not have a planned release date and it is unknown if it will reach iOS and Android at the same time, the absence of a logical function that should have been available from the first moment is fixed.

Photos and video

This week, already confirmed, the function that improves was launched sending and receiving photo and video messages in message threads of the chats and you will see more of the image. It is now available by downloading the latest WhatsApp update.

Photos and videos on WhatsApp now they are even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! “, With that message, the platform has announced this small improvement in the app.

These new changes that WhatsApp launched have already been adopted in other networks such as Twitter, which implemented a similar update recently time, which allows you to view the images shared in tweets, for example, with a larger size at the beginning.

Other changes

Encryption in the Cloud. Now backups of history and media files stored in users’ clouds will have encryption and password protection functions, and will be recorded on both iOS and Android.

24 hour messages. The application already has the possibility of sending messages that disappear after seven days, but this period of time does not offer any kind of flexibility or configuration. WhatsApp is already working on an option that allows users to send self-destructing messages every 24 hours.

Ephemeral photos. This already existing function on Instagram, one of the great products of the Facebook company, will also make a dent in the instant messaging application.

SL