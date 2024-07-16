With the way the app is organized, WhatsAppsometimes users can lose their favorite chats and spend a few minutes of uncertainty until they find them, a problem that has been a constant and with each update they seek to make improvements. For this reason, those in charge of the application delight us with a surprise that will please those who spend the most time sending messages to individual users or groups.

A new feature called has been introduced “Favorites” to quickly access the most important chats without having to search for them. This update will allow users to organize their most relevant conversations and featured groups in one place. It adds a tab at the top of the app where you can add the chats or groups you want to prioritize. This will make it easier to access both conversations and your calls with your contacts.

Here are the steps to follow: