O Whatsapp must allow access to more than one account on the same Android device. At least that’s what he found WABetaInfothrough a beta update of the business version of the app (Business), available on the Google Play Store.

In screenshots taken by the site, there is a menu in which it allows the user to select the account he wants to enter. As disclosed, it will be possible to switch profiles, instead of installing and configuring WhatsApp separately on each device.

Another detail is that there is evidence that suggests compatibility with WhatsApp Messenger. The site points out that there is no evidence to suggest that it is an exclusive tool for companies, so it will be made available to the general public in the future.



#WhatsApp #access #account #device