The most used messaging service worldwide, WhatsApp, improves by adding new functions and tools over time, such as voice notes or the famous blue tick, synonymous with the fact that the person to whom we have sent the message has read it.

Despite all these updates, sometimes some doubts and uncertainties arise in the application, such as the fact that appear connected when we had previously closed the application.

Here are the reasons for this situation:

This last mistake has been going on for several years now and has a logical explanation. The application not only dedicated to sending messages, because it also performs backups, encryption and a large number of details that sometimes we do not even realize are also carried out.

In one of these processes, even though we are not connected, it may be that the people who enter our chat appear “connected” to them. The reason for this situation is that backup and the application saves are still carried out, despite not being within WhatsApp.

The time it can take to be online after closing could be between 15 and 30 seconds. Photo: Reuters

This fact may cause some users to see us connected for a while, and wonder why we do not answer their messages despite being connected. The time it can take to be online could be between 15 and 30 seconds.

In case our Internet connection is a bit slow, this amount of seconds could reach noticeably increase, because the application costs more to backup and save certain types of content.

Despite this, it is avoidable to appear connected during this short period of time, and the formula to achieve this is explained below: once we exit the application, we go to Settings, Applications and search for WhatsApp. Once there, we must press “force close” for the processes to complete completely.

This solution is a bit fiddly and will really only save you a few seconds of being connected. Users must understand that at no time is it an application error, but WhatsApp performs a process in the background and shows that we are connected while not everything is finished.

Controversy over the new update

Google Trends, the platform that shows the most popular searches on the Internet, saw a sudden increase in the search for various terms related to the latest WhatsApp update.



WhatsApp changed color, one of the most searched terms in Google Trends by Internet users in recent days. Photo: capture.

Users popularized terms such as “WhatsApp changed color” and “my WhatsApp changed color by itself”, which quickly became fashionable in searches as a result of the version 2.21.18.17 which can now be downloaded from the store Google Play Store.

Although the site that usually filters the news of the messenger, WABetaInfo, had already advanced that the new color palette in Android beta testing last monthSome users did not immediately understand the changes and thought that the new tones were the result of an app problem.

For those users who have not yet downloaded the latest version on Android, they should follow these steps: Enter the Play Store platform, Select in the search bar Search for the WhatsApp icon and press update.

SL