WhatsApp, the world’s most used instant messaging application, will not remove on May 15 accounts that don’t accept your new policy of privacy, based on the exchange of data with Facebook. But it will send reminders to its users to review those changes and, after a while, it will limit functions if they are not accepted.

“We spent the last few months providing more information about our update to users around the world. During this time, most of the people who received the update accepted it, and WhatsApp continues to grow“a WhatsApp spokesperson explained to Télam.

However, he continued, “for those who have not yet had a chance to accept the update, your accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15th. We will continue to offer reminders for these users within WhatsApp in the coming weeks. “

“After several weeks, the reminder will become persistent“, full.

A “persistent reminder” means that the recipient will have “limited access to WhatsApp features” until they accept the update, WhatsApp explained.

Limited access means that users they will not be able to “access your chat list, but they will be able to answer calls and video calls. “

After a few weeks of limited functionality, those who received the persistent reminder “they will not be able to receive calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to their phones. “

In short, if people do not accept the update “WhatsApp will not delete your account“, but from now on they will have a limited service that will make this app almost meaningless in terms of its messaging application function.

The controversy over the January announcement

Go back with the initial idea. Photo EFE

Last January, WhatsApp postponed its plans to limit user accounts to this Saturday, after an unsuccessful attempt to do so on February 8, due to a wave of criticism that sparked the original announcement: not only because it was confusing at the communicational level but, fundamentally, because I had no option of rejection by users.

This new privacy policy returns to the user data exchange model between Facebook and WhatsApp, which had a first precedent in 2016, focused on this time in its Business version (intended for companies) and advertising.

Businesses that use WhatsApp Business to communicate with their customers, especially large ones that receive a lot of inquiries, can now use Facebook’s hosting services (as a technology provider), which provide a “more secure structure” to manage chats, depending on the social network.

When people decide to contact these types of companies, who use the Facebook hosting service, they will see a label that will identify the case, and if they want to block or delete that contact (as can be done with any contact).

The main novelty then is that companies will be able to use the conversations they receive to your own marketing purposes.

“Whether you contact a business by phone, email or WhatsApp, this business can see the information you are sharing and use it for its own marketing purposes, which could include the use of advertising on Facebook“explained the messaging app.

What data does WhatsApp share with Facebook

End-to-end encryption is maintained. Reuters photo

The data that Facebook usually shares with WhatsApp when they use its services, beyond this new privacy policy, are: phone number that the person verified when they signed up for WhatsApp; Some device data (version of the operating system and the application, information about the platform, country code and network); plus some usage data (when WhatsApp was last used, the date the account was registered, the frequency with which the functions are used and the use that is given), according to its official blog.

What remains the same is the security offered by the end-to-end encryption on the content of the chats: “Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see the content you share with family and friendsincluding your personal calls and messages, the files you share, and the locations you send. “

Johannes Caspar, the data protection officer in Hamburg, the city where Facebook is based in Germany, issued an order this week banning Facebook process WhatsApp data of German users (which add up to around 60 million).

Meanwhile, the Al Sur Consortium, made up of eleven organizations from civil society and academia on human rights in the digital environment of the region, spoke about WhatsApp’s new data policy through a public statement.

Among other issues, Al Sur asks Facebook and local authorities that if the announced changes go ahead, “WhatsApp grant the alternative that users can voluntarily reject said modifications to the privacy policy, without being prevented by it. to access WhatsApp services “.