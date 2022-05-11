In recent days, the app of WhatsApp released in some accounts the long-awaited reactions to messages within the chats, in the style of Messengerbut what to do if you accidentally responded with the wrong reaction?

For months the rumor began to circulate that the instant messaging platform of Goal it would make available to its billions of users reactions to messages sent within a conversation, as has been the case for a long time on Messenger and Facebook.

One of the functions of this new tool, which has not yet reached all accounts, is that you can react to a message that, perhaps, is not worth responding with text.

However, this does not mean that the message should be left without any type of reaction, so reactions with emojis come at a very good time to help Internet users in this type of situation.

To react to a message using emojis, all you have to do is press and hold the message and you will see the different options available to react to the text, image or audio that your contact has sent you: “I like it”, “I love it”, “it amuses me”, “it surprises me”, “it makes me sad”and the emoticon with both hands together.

However, What happens if by mistake or by distraction you have sent the wrong reaction? Nothing simpler than pressing the message to which you reacted with the emoji again and pressing the emoticon you selected and that’s it, your reaction will have been deleted.

WhatsApp prepares Communities

Soon the WhatsApp app will launch Communities, a new function that will work as an organizer of the groups of the most popular instant messaging platform in the world.

The company Meta has made it clear that this new tool It is not intended to replace the function currently performed by WhatsApp groups.but rather it will be nourished by them.

Portals specializing in the app have anticipated that Communities will provide administrators with greater power, since they will be able to delete messages that they consider inappropriate for the dynamics of the users that integrate the tool.