WhatsApp is a necessary tool today for both our work and personal relationships. Downloading it allows you to be in constant communication with loved ones and co-workers. It is undoubtedly one of the most successful applications that exist.

Also, give it a personalized touch to messages that we share has always been a wish of millions of users. WhatsApp does not allow you to change the font or the color of the letters, but there are other complementary applications that can help you achieve this.

You need to locate the app store on your mobile device, either Google Play Store or AppStore as the case may be, Android or iOS. From there, place in the search engine “Stylish Text”, name of the application developed by RuralGeeks that has been downloaded more than 10 million times. Next you will have to select it and download it.

Once you have installed “Stylish Text” it will allow you configure the font and color of your texts. From now on you can enjoy a new and improved experience when using WhatsApp.

In addition to customizing the letters and font of your keyboard, this application will allow you to generate the so-called ‘stickers’. From your camera or gallery you can select images to edit them and turn them into fun ‘stickers’ and share them with your contacts.

What requirements does my cell phone need to write with colored letters?

The app has a size of 7.63MB so you must have that amount of space available on your mobile phone.

In the case of Android, your phone must have the version 6.0 of the operating system or later.

for users iOS the version of the operating system compatible with the application is the 12.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.