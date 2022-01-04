To celebrate the arrival of the New Year, there is a new function that allows you to change the traditional Green WhatsApp logo for a gold one. Following a series of simple steps, the classic icon of the most used messaging application in the world can transform in a simple and free way, and acquire a tone that in the esoteric world is related to abundance, the attraction of fortune and success , something that would come in handy in 2022.

To activate the “New Year” mode in the application you need a phone with Android operating system, as it is not available for iOS.

one. The first thing to do is download the Nova Launcher app from the Play Store.

two. Once installed, we must choose the new style that we want our cell phone to have.

3. Next, you need to download the icon image of WhatsApp in gold and in PNG format, either from Google or from any image site.

Four. Once the image is downloaded, you have to press the application logo for a couple of seconds. That way a pencil will appear in the floating window.

5. Next, you must press the pencil and go to “applications”, then to “photos” and select the golden WhatsApp icon in PNG that we had already downloaded.

6. To finish, it only remains to press the “ready” option and the mission will be accomplished: golden WhatsApp to celebrate the New Year, as appropriate.

LA NACIÓN / ARGENTINA (GDA)