Social networks and instant messaging applications have come to revolutionize the way in which people communicate, yes, but at the same time they have made some words or phrases acquire another meaning, which is why on this occasion we will tell you What does it mean when someone texts you “I miss you” in the WhatsApp app.

Now, literally, communicating with someone thousands of miles away is just a few clips and taps away on a smartphone screen. However, within the framework of the boom in virtual platforms and real-time messaging applications, Internet users, especially the youngest, have come up with new words or have given a certain meaning to already existing words and phrases.

If someone has recently texted you “I miss you” on WhatsApp, what exactly does that mean? Read below and find out the meaning behind this phrase.

What does it mean when someone says “I miss you” on WhatsApp?

As we mentioned before, with the increasingly frequent use of virtual platforms and apps, netizens have invented or given a new meaning to certain words and expressions.

However, it should be noted that, although this is the case with many words, in the case of the phrase “I miss you”, it has the same meaning in WhatsApp and in real life, and what does it mean?

According to several Spanish-language dictionaries, when someone tells you that they “miss you” they mean that they misses you or misses youthat is, it is a nostalgic feeling that that person feels in your absence.

At this point, it should be noted that the famous Spanish phrase “to miss” derives from the Portuguesemore specifically from the expression “take less”which literally translated into Spanish would mean “find less”with the implicit meaning of “feeling lack of”.

Taking all of the above into account, when one of your contacts in the WhatsApp app tells you that they “miss you”, in a few words He is telling you that he misses you and that he misses you.