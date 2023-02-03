WhatsApp It is one of the most used messaging applications in the world and its use is increasingly common among young people. However, sometimes they use a language that adults do not know, including secret numbers or codes. One of these codes is “520”, What does it mean “I love you” in Chinese.

In addition to knowing the meaning of “520“It is also important Know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp. To do this, you just have to create a new group and try to add the user in question. if you get a Error messagethat means that you have locked.

Another useful feature of WhatsApp is its “mode for cheaters”, that allows you to register and use two different accounts on the same phone. To activate this function, you must look in the “Settings” of the phone for the option “Dual Messenger” and activate the WhatsApp switch. Then you can register a second account and have access to two different accounts on the same device.

In summary, “520″ It is a code used to express love towards someone in China, while there are methods to find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp and to use two different accounts on the same phone.

WhatsApp tricks you should know

WhatsApp It is one of the most widely used messaging apps around the world, and is known for its ease of use and numerous features.

However, there are some cheats and hidden features that can further enhance the user experience. Here we present some of the best WhatsApp tricks so that you can get the most out of the application.

Two-Step Verification: To increase the security of your messagesyou can enable the Two-step verification on WhatsApp. This means that, in addition to the app password, you need to enter a security code generated by an external service, such as Google Authenticator, to access your account.

Hide “Last Seen”: Yes you don’t want your contacts to see when you were last active in WhatsApp, you can hide the “Last Seen”. This can be done in the app’s privacy settings.

Send scheduled messages: If you have an important message you want to send in the future, you can program it on WhatsApp. This feature is especially useful for sending birthday messages or reminders.

Change the background of the conversation: If you want personalize your WhatsApp experience even more, you can change the background of the conversation. You can choose from a wide variety of images and patterns, or even upload a photo of your own.

Send messages offline: If you don’t have an Internet connection, you can keep sending messages on WhatsApp. Messages will be delivered when you’re back online.

Create a mailing list: If you want send a message to multiple contacts at once, you can create a mailing list. This is especially useful for messaging groups of friends or coworkers.

Block contacts: If you have an annoying or spam contact, you can block it on WhatsApp to avoid receiving messages from him.

Using the app on multiple devices: If you have a smartphone and a tablet, you can use WhatsApp on both devices without having to log in and out.