So far, nothing seems to stop the growing popularity of the whatsapp appand, despite the fact that it has been released for years, there are still some features of this instant messaging application that users do not know the meaning of.

One of the features of the real-time messaging platform that is still a mystery to millions of users are the green or orange dots that appear in the app, either on cell phones with iOS operating system or on some Android models. Given this, we will immediately tell you what these mean.

As we mentioned before, although it was launched on the market more than 10 years ago, WhatsApp continues to keep some secrets for many of the Internet users who use its services on a daily basis.

One of the biggest mysteries of the WhatsApp app for many people are the green or orange dots that appear in the messaging application of the WhatsApp company. Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

And it is that, mainly, users of iphone Some green or orange dots appear on the famous Meta real-time messaging platform, since this functionality is mainly activated in the iOS operating system.

Thus, when the green dot lights up on the iPhone screen, it means that the WhatsApp app has access to the camera of the smartphone’s cell phone. Manzana.

Meanwhile, when the dot turns orange in WhatsApp, it means that the instant messaging application has permission to access the microphone of the mobile device with iOS operating system.

It is so the green and orange dots are activated on iPhones when the user is recording a voice note or a video, as well as taking photos or making a call through the WhatsApp app.

However, it should be noted that the green and orange dots They not only turn on when WhatsApp is using the microphone and camera, but also when other applications installed on the iPhone are doing it, that is, it is not an exclusive feature of the meta messaging application.

Considering the above, in case you are not using the camera or microphone in any application and still the colored dots appear, it means that your Apple device is executing those actions without the user’s permission.