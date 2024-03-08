WhatsApp gives the green light for users aged 13, lowering the minimum age threshold for using the messaging app according to the rules that will come into force from 11 April. “The minimum age for the use of WhatsApp in the European geographical area will increase from 16 to 13 years”, we read on the blog of WhatsApp, which is part of the Meta group, in the terms of service regarding the new rules of use . “We will also make changes to our international data transfer mechanisms – continues the content -. As always, personal messages and calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption”.

“We will add further information to our Terms regarding guidelines and regulations, which illustrate what is and what is not allowed on WhatsApp – it explains further -. We will provide details on the new EU requirements that allow the user to send messages from WhatsApp to supported third-party apps”. “By continuing to use WhatsApp after April 11, 2024, you agree to these updates to our Terms of Service,” they conclude.